Vice presidential debate: Both Trump, Biden campaign claim victory after Pence, Harris showdown
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Both the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign claimed victory after Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate—with team Trump touting Vice President Pence, saying he is “ready to lead,” and team Biden praising Sen. Kamala Harris for making a “forceful case” for a Biden presidency.
As far as numbers go, Kamala Harris, the first ever Indian and African American woman on a US presidential ticket, enters Wednesday's prime time Vice... Mid-Day Also reported by •Newsmax •The Verge •OK! Magazine
Both the Trump and Biden campaigns were on the trail in Arizona on Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris courted voters one... CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
Tweets about this
Mathusan The Town Hall moderator did 1000x better vs Trump than both the first presidential debate mod and the vice pres mod put together. 9 hours ago
iG: @thatomahlatsi RT @TheDailyShow: Pence’s pinkeye, both candidates’ disappointing dodges, and the six-legged scene-stealer everyone’s talking about - here’… 12 hours ago
lia_wright@DanRather I watched both. Saw Biden on Twitter, then Trump on tv. I also saw both conventions as well as the vice… https://t.co/9aGheZFKyv 13 hours ago
cody hunt@scrowder can you please send me the sources you have from the political debates, both the vice presidential debate… https://t.co/FN8zMpo0yL 13 hours ago
KRDO NewsRadio President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to participate in competing town halls on T… https://t.co/FcTAaXn3H3 20 hours ago
KRDO NewsChannel 13 President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to participate in competing town halls on T… https://t.co/nkrlGe2LXx 20 hours ago
BSOS @ UMD Watched both the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates? Come keep the post-debate conversation going at 10am t… https://t.co/lzS3b8wJwg 1 day ago
Steve McQuaid The North Carolina gubernatorial debate is so far more substantive and more respectful than either the presidential… https://t.co/kBAem2KWEi 2 days ago