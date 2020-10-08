Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vice presidential debate: Both Trump, Biden campaign claim victory after Pence, Harris showdown

FOXNews.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Vice presidential debate: Both Trump, Biden campaign claim victory after Pence, Harris showdownBoth the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign claimed victory after Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate—with team Trump touting Vice President Pence, saying he is “ready to lead,” and team Biden praising Sen. Kamala Harris for making a “forceful case” for a Biden presidency.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: The Street - Published
News video: 2020 Vice Presidential Debate: Biggest Moments

2020 Vice Presidential Debate: Biggest Moments 01:25

 Here were some of the biggest moments when Mike Pence and Kamala Harris faced off in the first and only vice presidential debate.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Has Become Center Of Multiple 2020 Election Lawsuits [Video]

Pennsylvania Has Become Center Of Multiple 2020 Election Lawsuits

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:10Published
Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Backs Joe Biden [Video]

Rudy Giuliani’s Daughter Backs Joe Biden

Rudy Giuliani is President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. His daughter wants you to vote for Joe Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:00Published
US election polls: Trump trails Biden by nine points [Video]

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by nine points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

History beckons, Kamala Harris halo blooms ahead of Vice Presidential debate

 As far as numbers go, Kamala Harris, the first ever Indian and African American woman on a US presidential ticket, enters Wednesday's prime time Vice...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NewsmaxThe VergeOK! Magazine

If Joe Biden wins "communist" Kamala Harris will takeover in a month, says Trump

 If Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the November 3 US Elections, his running mate Kamala Harris will takeover as president in a month's time,...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Newsmax

Trump and Biden campaigns visit battleground Arizona following VP debate

 Both the Trump and Biden campaigns were on the trail in Arizona on Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris courted voters one...
CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

M_Kandiah

Mathusan The Town Hall moderator did 1000x better vs Trump than both the first presidential debate mod and the vice pres mod put together. 9 hours ago

RealTaydo

iG: @thatomahlatsi RT @TheDailyShow: Pence’s pinkeye, both candidates’ disappointing dodges, and the six-legged scene-stealer everyone’s talking about - here’… 12 hours ago

lia_wright

lia_wright @DanRather I watched both. Saw Biden on Twitter, then Trump on tv. I also saw both conventions as well as the vice… https://t.co/9aGheZFKyv 13 hours ago

codyhwnt

cody hunt @scrowder can you please send me the sources you have from the political debates, both the vice presidential debate… https://t.co/FN8zMpo0yL 13 hours ago

KRDONewsRadio

KRDO NewsRadio President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to participate in competing town halls on T… https://t.co/FcTAaXn3H3 20 hours ago

KRDONC13

KRDO NewsChannel 13 President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are expected to participate in competing town halls on T… https://t.co/nkrlGe2LXx 20 hours ago

bsosumd

BSOS @ UMD Watched both the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates? Come keep the post-debate conversation going at 10am t… https://t.co/lzS3b8wJwg 1 day ago

SteveMcQuaid

Steve McQuaid The North Carolina gubernatorial debate is so far more substantive and more respectful than either the presidential… https://t.co/kBAem2KWEi 2 days ago