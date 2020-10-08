Global  
 

Biden, Harris, Pence travel to Arizona after vice presidential debate; Trump returns to Oval Office

FOXNews.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Here's what you need to know about the presidential campaigns and how they'll be spending their time on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, just 26 days away from the election.
Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate

Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate 01:36

 The single debate between the vice presidential candidates took place in Salt Lake City, It was moderated by Susan Page of 'USA Today'.

Vice presidential debate: Both Trump, Biden campaign claim victory after Pence, Harris showdown

 Both the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign claimed victory after Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate—with team Trump touting Vice President Pence,...
FOXNews.com

The VP Debate: Kamala Harris Accuses Mike Pence Of  COVID ‘Cover-Up’

 It wasn’t exactly the dramatic, out-of-control debacle of the first Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Still, accusations did fly between...
OK! Magazine

History beckons, Kamala Harris halo blooms ahead of Vice Presidential debate

 As far as numbers go, Kamala Harris, the first ever Indian and African American woman on a US presidential ticket, enters Wednesday's prime time Vice...
Mid-Day


