Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iowa mail-in voting: What to know

FOXNews.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
As the United States draws nearer to a presidential election in the midst of a deadly pandemic, many states are accommodating voters to minimize in-person contact at the polls, including Nebraska.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
News video: Early Voting Begins Today in Iowa

Early Voting Begins Today in Iowa

 Early voting began today in Iowa, and more than 7,000 ballots were mailed out.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Scary scene as Iowa house explodes unexpectedly [Video]

Scary scene as Iowa house explodes unexpectedly

Voters in Geneva, Switzerland have agreed to unveil a 25 dollar per hour minimum wage. This is believed to be the world's highest minimum wage worldwide. Government data reports nearly 60% of voters..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published
Omaha City Council Debates Amendment to Divert Police Funding [Video]

Omaha City Council Debates Amendment to Divert Police Funding

How much the amendment would shift from police funding and what council members said before voting.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:58Published

Tweets about this

AIIAmericanGirI

All American Girl Iowa mail-in voting: What to know https://t.co/GPYuBWkTgX @FoxNews #AAG #AAG2020 16 minutes ago

Madam_Xmystery

🎃Witch Erin🎃 RT @CCIAction: Early voting has begun. Here's what you need to know about absentee ballots and voting early in Iowa https://t.co/kHzNAjME… 2 hours ago

CCIAction

Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Early voting has begun. Here's what you need to know about absentee ballots and voting early in Iowa https://t.co/kHzNAjMEMJ 2 hours ago

werethepeople

We're the People Iowa - if you’re voting by mail, your ballot is on its way to you today. Now is the time to start researching who a… https://t.co/nLX2fUuadm 2 days ago

CoralPubLibrary

Coralville P. Lib RT @IowaPublicRadio: Iowans can vote early in person or by mail through Nov. 2, or they can vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3. Here'… 2 days ago

IowaPublicRadio

Iowa Public Radio Iowans can vote early in person or by mail through Nov. 2, or they can vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3. He… https://t.co/9aP5sJCoba 2 days ago

AnnahBackstrom

Annah Backstrom Aschbrenner RT @AJansa: Voting in Iowa begins today! 4 weeks + 1 day remain before Nov. 3. What you need to know to vote from the @DMRegister - https:… 3 days ago

kristi_crue

KristiLCrue RT @gazettedotcom: Voter guide: What you need to know about early voting, voting by mail and Election Day voting https://t.co/vhf4MHzt3F 3 days ago