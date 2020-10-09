Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Siegel to Medically Evaluate Trump on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

Newsmax Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's first post-COVID, in-person interview will come Friday night with Dr. Marc Siegel on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Dr. Siegel "will conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program," according to the report. Trump has done two live...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID

Back at White House, Trump says don't fear COVID 02:52

 [NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Most Americans Disapprove of Trump's Response to Contracting COVID-19, Poll Says [Video]

Most Americans Disapprove of Trump's Response to Contracting COVID-19, Poll Says

Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus and admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, He was discharged Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
President Trump Leaves Hospital For Car Ride [Video]

President Trump Leaves Hospital For Car Ride

President Donald Trump is back inside Walter Reed Medical Center Sunday night after stepping out and driving past his supporters who are rallying in front of the hospital, reports Skyler Henry..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:16Published
White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition [Video]

White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition

The White House physician said Saturday night while the medical team is cautiously optimistic about President Donald Trump's condition, they are "not yet out of the woods." Natalie Brand reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Will Receive A ‘Medical Examination’ And Be Interviewed On Friday’s Broadcast Of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’

 Interesting
Daily Caller


Tweets about this