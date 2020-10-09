Dr. Siegel to Medically Evaluate Trump on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'
Friday, 9 October 2020 () President Donald Trump's first post-COVID, in-person interview will come Friday night with Dr. Marc Siegel on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Dr. Siegel "will conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program," according to the report. Trump has done two live...
[NFA] President Donald Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear COVID-19 as he returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay to be treated for the virus and removed his white surgical mask to pose for pictures. This report produced by Chris Dignam.