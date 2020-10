Bob Dole 'concerned' debate commission full of never-Trumpers Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Former Sen. Bob Dole expressed concern on Friday that no one on the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) supports President Trump, though the commission claims to be nonpartisan. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Election Debate Officials To Modify Rules



The election debate commission is considering allowing moderators to cut off speakers' mics in the next debate. The news was released by the Associated Press, citing an unnamed source. The debate.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this