Sen. Hawley Will Ask Dems to Renounce Attacks on Barrett's Faith Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Sen. Josh Hawley said he will ask Democrats to agree to refrain from making any attacks against Judge Amy Coney Barrett based on her religious beliefs during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. 👓 View full article

