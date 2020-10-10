Global  
 

Trump Plans To Resume Public Activities With South Lawn Appearance

NPR Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
President Trump says he is feeling well, but questions about his health continue to swirl just over a week after his tweet that he'd tested positive for the coronavirus.
 President Donald Trump plans to resume campaign travel on Monday, 12 days after his COVID-19 diagnosis was announced, and he'll also be addressing an outdoor crowd from the South Lawn balcony of the White House on Saturday.

