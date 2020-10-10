Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Politics News •
One News Page
>
Politics News
>
Trump Plans To Resume Public Activities With South Lawn Appearance
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Trump Plans To Resume Public Activities With South Lawn Appearance
Saturday, 10 October 2020 (
9 hours ago
)
President Trump says he is feeling well, but questions about his health continue to swirl just over a week after his tweet that he'd tested positive for the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
16 hours ago
Trump Plans Return To Public Events After COVID Diagnosis
03:04
President Donald Trump plans to resume campaign travel on Monday, 12 days after his COVID-19 diagnosis was announced, and he'll also be addressing an outdoor crowd from the South Lawn balcony of the White House on Saturday.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Razer Inc.
Coronavirus disease 2019
Intel
French Open
Joe Biden
Amazon
Louisiana
White House
Apple Inc.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Chris Christie Released
New Jersey Gov Chris Christie
Lindsey Graham
Taliban
Iga Swiatek
Candace Owens
WORTH WATCHING
Trump says he stopped medication for coronavirus
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump 'reckless' at rally in Nevada
Amazon wildfires: Fears rainforest may turn into savannah
USA: Debris litters the ground after Hurricane Delta hits Louisiana