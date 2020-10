Dem Challenger in SC Senate Race Raises Record $57 Million Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison has shattered congressional fundraising records, bringing in $57 million in the final quarter for his U.S. Senate campaign against Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham as the GOP tries to retain control of the chamber in the Nov. 3... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Dem challenger in SC Senate race raises record $57 million https://t.co/gT1SMcSMvf #CampaignContributions… https://t.co/yAhjxKhCF4 7 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison has shattered congressional fundraising records, bring… https://t.co/iGxxYgWtyI 11 minutes ago Steve Lampert RT @emilyslist: Everything’s bigger in Texas — including the stakes of this year’s Senate race. Good thing @MJHegar is building Texas-size… 1 week ago PublicAccessAmerica emilyslist: Everything’s bigger in Texas — including the stakes of this year’s Senate race. Good thing @MJHegar is… https://t.co/8c1qMMOVcR 1 week ago