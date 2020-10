GOP Gov. Shuts Down Absentee Ballot Drop-Off Sites



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is going to shut down absentee ballot drop-off locations across the state, leaving only one site per county. This decision will make it harder for senior citizens and.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago

Texas Moves To Close Multiple Vote Drop-Off Locations



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered multiple drop-off locations for mail-in ballots across closed. CNN reports that the move has caused fears that President Donald Trump and Republicans want to suppress.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:29 Published 1 week ago