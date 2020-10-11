Global  
 

Kamala Harris claims the Barrett hearings are putting lives at risk, will participate remotely

FOXNews.com Sunday, 11 October 2020
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Sunday slammed Republicans for "endangering" people's lives by moving forward with confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barret. 
