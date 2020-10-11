Kamala Harris claims the Barrett hearings are putting lives at risk, will participate remotely

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump's administration that is not embraced by scientific advisers but pushed by the President, she will not take it. Harris said, "If Dr. Fauci, if...
Ethan Miller, Joe Raedle/Getty Images Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be separated by plexiglass during their debate Wednesday night, according to CNN. Pence refused to..