Grassley: GOP Not Packing Court With Barrett

Newsmax Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Sen. Chuck Grassley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday slammed weekend complaints by Sen. Chris Coons, who said that Republicans are the ones who are packing the Supreme Court with their rush to push nominee Amy Coney Barrett's nomination through before the...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick

Dems ready to grill Trump's Supreme Court pick 02:24

 [NFA] President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, will face a grilling from Democrats this week during a multi-day Senate confirmation hearing as Republicans push ahead with their plan to quickly fill a vacancy on the bench before November's presidential election. Lisa...

