Grassley: GOP Not Packing Court With Barrett

Auntee Phở RT @msmarbella: Ye old hypocrite, Grassley, talks about packing the court, when he's trying to pack the court with extremist conservatives… 1 hour ago

Ms. Marbella🌊#HandMarkedPaperBallots Ye old hypocrite, Grassley, talks about packing the court, when he's trying to pack the court with extremist conse… https://t.co/rZULRjbfjY 1 hour ago

Cliff Burts Hearing Grassley talk about anyone else being blatantly political and opportunistic would be rich if it weren't for… https://t.co/wVwsePreG0 2 hours ago

Sheila Flynn @NoahCRothman In 2013, McConnell, Grassley, Mike Lee, etc. accused Obama of court-packing when he named candidates… https://t.co/lZiJ09qYlu 16 hours ago

Gabe @mattklewis @HotlineJosh Grassley and Cotton considered it to be that as well, with their “Stop Court-Packing Act” 18 hours ago

Zeke Okami @Samuel_Hawkins1 @RichLowry @DanRather Have you had this conversation with Chuck Grassley from a few years ago when… https://t.co/4OBsiVzzFC 22 hours ago