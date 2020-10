Leahy tells Barrett at hearing he's worried her confirmation will be harmful for women Monday, 12 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., suggested Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett could be a potential threat to the rights of women and minorities, saying that Americans are worried that should she become a justice on the high court, her presence will set the country back decades. 👓 View full article

