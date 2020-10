You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Missouri Supreme Court urged to strike down absentee ballot notarization



Missouri Supreme Court urged to strike down absentee ballot notarization Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:18 Published 6 days ago Court Battle Erupts Over Voters' Signatures On Mail Ballots



In guidance last month to counties, Boockvar told them that state law does not require or permit them to reject a mail-in ballot solely over a perceived signature inconsistency. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:37 Published 6 days ago Appeals court extends pause on absentee ballot extensions in Wisconsin



Little more than five weeks out from the election, any extra time to get your mail-in ballot delivered will remain on pause by order of a federal appeals court. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:07 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Federal appeals court order again limits Texas counties to single mail-in ballot drop-off location A federal appeals court on Saturday issued a temporary order that once again blocks Texas counties from setting up multiple drop-off...

Upworthy 2 days ago





Tweets about this