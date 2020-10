JRod13 RT @eugenegu: Marsha Blackburn sent two armed US Marshals to my home in Nashville to subpoena me to Congress for the fetal tissue research… 2 seconds ago Cofrw RT @NFRW: Amy Coney Barrett: I believe Americans of all backgrounds deserve an independent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution a… 2 seconds ago SpiritofFreyja RT @JulianCastro: A vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is a vote to strip health care from millions of Americans. It’s… 2 seconds ago Mark Roemers RT @SenWarren: Senate Republicans know that Amy Coney Barrett will gut health care. That’s why they’re racing the clock to get her on the b… 2 seconds ago SteveJudson RT @mmpadellan: If Amy Coney Barrett gets confirmed, and the election ends up going to the Supreme Court, she MUST recuse. Do you agree? 3 seconds ago David Vogeleer RT @sarahcpr: Amy Coney Barrett watched Mitch McConnell obstruct Obama's Supreme Court justice nomination 8 months before the election but… 3 seconds ago Rachel Mahyadi RT @BreitbartNews: CLAIM: Confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court would mean overturning the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a.… 4 seconds ago eileen RT @ChuckGrassley: Democrats hv long said the American Bar Association is the "gold standard" &they hv determined Judge Amy Coney Barrett i… 4 seconds ago