Newt Gingrich: Dems 'Losing Ground Every Day' in Barrett Hearings
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Senate Democrats are "losing ground every day" by opposing President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News' "Fox and Friends" on Tuesday. Gingrich said Democrats are "trapped" because Barrett is an...
On the third day of confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senator Lindsay Graham praised the judge for being ‘unashamedly pro-life,’ saying her confirmation will shatter barriers for conservative women. This report produced by Yahaira...