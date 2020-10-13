Democrats tout anti-Barrett letter from Notre Dame faculty – but no signers are from law school

Global  
 

Democrats have pounced on an open letter signed by 88 faculty members at the University of Notre Dame calling on Judge Amy Coney Barrett to withdraw herself from being considered for the Supreme Court until after the November election. Yet not one of the signatories is from the Notre Dame Law School.
