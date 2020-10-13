Trump campaign claims double standard, points to Biden use of Fauci comments
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () The Trump campaign on Tuesday slammed the Biden campaign and the media, casting a double standard, as Dr. Anthony Fauci has taken issue with President Trump’s team using his comments in their ads, while staying quiet when his comments are used in videos shared by the former vice president’s campaign.
The United States top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci is claiming that the Trump campaign is harassing him by usinghis image in their campaign ads and requests that they refrain from doing..