Trump campaign claims double standard, points to Biden use of Fauci comments

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The Trump campaign on Tuesday slammed the Biden campaign and the media, casting a double standard, as Dr. Anthony Fauci has taken issue with President Trump’s team using his comments in their ads, while staying quiet when his comments are used in videos shared by the former vice president’s campaign.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump's use of Fauci quote was another 'knowing lie' -Biden

Trump's use of Fauci quote was another 'knowing lie' -Biden 01:50

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said "Trump and his campaign deliberately lied" about a quote by Dr. Anthony Fauci featured in a campaign ad.

