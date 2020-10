Obama conference call leaked to Burisma, Biden emails show Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The Obama administration let a Democratic p.r. company that worked for Ukrainian energy firm Burisma take part in a conference call about an upcoming visit to Ukraine by then-Vice President Joe Biden, emails obtained by The Post show. 👓 View full article

