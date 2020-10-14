|
Hunter Biden emails under investigation by Senate Homeland Security Committee after hard-drive report emerges
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is investigating newly released emails which revealed that Hunter Biden introduced his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings in 2015 at Hunter's request.
|
|
