McEnany claims Twitter holding her 'at gunpoint' until she deletes New York Post's Hunter Biden report Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" Wednesday that Twitter's administrators "essentially have me at gunpoint" and won't allow her to access to her personal account until she deletes a link to the explosive New York Post report on Hunter Biden that she shared with her one million followers earlier Wednesday. 👓 View full article

