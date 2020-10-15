McEnany claims Twitter holding her 'at gunpoint' until she deletes New York Post's Hunter Biden report
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" Wednesday that Twitter's administrators "essentially have me at gunpoint" and won't allow her to access to her personal account until she deletes a link to the explosive New York Post report on Hunter Biden that she shared with her one million followers earlier Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Presidential campaign was thrown into a frenzy. The excitement is over a New York Post article about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. The Post published "smoking-gun email" featuring..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:27Published