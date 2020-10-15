Global  
 

McEnany claims Twitter holding her 'at gunpoint' until she deletes New York Post's Hunter Biden report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 15 October 2020
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" Wednesday that Twitter's administrators "essentially have me at gunpoint" and won't allow her to access to her personal account until she deletes a link to the explosive New York Post report on Hunter Biden that she shared with her one million followers earlier Wednesday.
Democrats who press Barrett, not Biden on conflicts of interest 'complete hypocrites': Marc Thiessen

 Democrats accusing Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett of a potential "conflict of interest" when it comes to certain cases look like "hypocrites" in the...
FOXNews.com

Biden campaign claims Joe never met with top Burisma executive, despite smoking gun email evidence saying he did

 (Natural News) The New York Post, as you may have seen, published a bombshell report this week exposing Joe and Hunter Biden as deep state swamp creatures who...
NaturalNews.com

Twitter Blocks Users From Sharing ‘Potentially Harmful’ New York Post-Hunter Biden Report

Twitter Blocks Users From Sharing ‘Potentially Harmful’ New York Post-Hunter Biden Report Twitter on Wednesday blocked users from sharing a New York Post report that said Hunter Biden introduced his dad, former Vice President and current Democratic...
The Wrap


