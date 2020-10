John Cornyn launches attack ads against 'too liberal' MJ Hegar Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has launched negative attack ads against his Democratic challenger MJ Hegar with less than three weeks left before the election. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Theamericanpost John Cornyn launches attack ads against ‘too liberal’ MJ Hegar https://54.201.40.78/2020/10/14/john-cornyn-launches… https://t.co/Z6Fxw3jiKG 7 minutes ago