Election 2020: The good, the bizarre, and the ugly responses to election night results

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Rebound Tampa Bay: 2020 Election Preview



ABC Action News Political Analyst Dr. Susan MacManus joins the pod to talk about the upcoming 2020 general election. Why we shouldn't pay too much attention to the polls (just like 4 years ago), the.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 26:57 Published 2 days ago Patience and Pennsylvania: What to expect from the Keystone State and on election night



The 2020 Presidential Election is less than two weeks away and both the Trump and Biden campaigns are making stops in neighboring Pennsylvania. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 03:09 Published 4 days ago Just 6% of Americans Say They Don't Plan To Closely Follow Election Night Results



On November 3rd, 6% of Americans say they do not plan to follow the Election Night results closely. Veuer’s TC Newman has more of Pew Research Center’s findings. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:58 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this