Women's marches storm NY, DC and LA protesting Trump, ACB despite social distancing mandates Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Women’s rallies against President Trump and his Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett swept through cities like Los Angeles, Washington and New York on Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this