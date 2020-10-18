Global  
 

Election results 2020: Josie Pagani - Time for Labour to bank Jacinda Ardern's popularity and take risks

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Election results 2020: Josie Pagani - Time for Labour to bank Jacinda Ardern's popularity and take risksOPINION: If not now, when?Covid brought politics into people's lives, and Jacinda Ardern has reaped the benefits. The last time Labour did this well was in 1938 when Michael Joseph Savage was re-elected. Read More Election...
News video: Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide

Ardern wins second term in office after New Zealand election landslide 01:20

 New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office inan election landslide of historic proportions. With most of the votes counted,Ms Ardern’s liberal Labour Party was winning 49% of the vote compared with 27%for its main challenger, the conservative National Party.

