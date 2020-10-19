Election 2020: Aussies hit back after The Australian columnist slams 'inept' Ardern
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Days before the election, The Australian newspaper took aim at Jacinda Ardern when their foreign editor said she was a "poor Prime Minister" and undeserving of her widespread acclaim.Now that Ardern has been returned in a landslide,...
New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office inan election landslide of historic proportions. With most of the votes counted,Ms Ardern’s liberal Labour Party was winning 49% of the vote compared with 27%for its main challenger, the conservative National Party.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as voters rewarded her for strong leadership, particularly throughout..