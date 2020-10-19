Global  
 

Election 2020: Aussies hit back after The Australian columnist slams 'inept' Ardern

New Zealand Herald Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Election 2020: Aussies hit back after The Australian columnist slams 'inept' ArdernDays before the election, The Australian newspaper took aim at Jacinda Ardern when their foreign editor said she was a "poor Prime Minister" and undeserving of her widespread acclaim.Now that Ardern has been returned in a landslide,...
 New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern has won a second term in office inan election landslide of historic proportions. With most of the votes counted,Ms Ardern’s liberal Labour Party was winning 49% of the vote compared with 27%for its main challenger, the conservative National Party.

