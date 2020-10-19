Trump says people 'tired' of Fauci, coronavirus

Pres. Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci are on course for another, very public battle. According to CNN, Fauci questioned why Trump thinks mask wearing is weak. Fauci is the world's leading infectious disease specialist. He and the President are arguing as the pandemic begins the feared fall &...
Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, has confided to those close to him that he believes President Donald Trump is bound to lose against Joe Biden. Business Insider reports that Fox News owner believes..
Over 10,000 people work at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And according to Business Insider, a thousand current and former CDC officers have put their names to a letter criticizing..
President Trump told his campaign staff that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci was “a disaster” and said, “People are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots.” NYTimes.com Also reported by •Business Insider •Newsmax
Peebees 🇺🇲 RT @JenniferJJacobs: "People of tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots,” Trump says in campaign call that has become a longish rant in… 7 seconds ago
