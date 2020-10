PinkMoon RT @nprpolitics: Court Vacates Trump Administration Rule That Sought To Kick Thousands Off Food Stamps https://t.co/ySX7HQD7qE 21 seconds ago Zyite.com RT @ZyiteGadgets: Court Vacates Trump Administration Rule That Sought To Kick Thousands Off Food Stamps https://t.co/6nnWcRpjfs https://t.c… 2 minutes ago Zyite.news Court Vacates Trump Administration Rule That Sought To Kick Thousands Off Food Stamps https://t.co/6nnWcRpjfs https://t.co/4dHsXvfQgZ 3 minutes ago Natalia Beltz New story on NPR: Court Vacates Trump Administration Rule That Sought To Kick Thousands Off Food Stamps https://t.co/toqTbnbrdD 3 minutes ago Dick Liberty New story on NPR: Court Vacates Trump Administration Rule That Sought To Kick Thousands Off Food Stamps https://t.co/ZiSC6lkoNI 4 minutes ago βš– Fightin for America!πŸπŸ’› Court Vacates Trump Administration Rule That Sought To Kick Thousands Off Food Stamps https://t.co/xRDPBdI2ec Z29 #ONEV1 #BLM 5 minutes ago John Vicencio New story on NPR: Court Vacates Trump Administration Rule That Sought To Kick Thousands Off Food Stamps… https://t.co/xH39lGOedB 5 minutes ago