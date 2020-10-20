Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax TV: FBI Went After Me; With Biden, Nothing to See

Tuesday, 20 October 2020
The FBI pursued him for three years over Russian collusion allegations, Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax TV, but now that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son, Hunter, is facing allegations with a Ukrainian company and China they are turning a blind eye.
