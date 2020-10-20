Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax TV: FBI Went After Me; With Biden, Nothing to See
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () The FBI pursued him for three years over Russian collusion allegations, Donald Trump Jr. told Newsmax TV, but now that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son, Hunter, is facing allegations with a Ukrainian company and China they are turning a blind eye.
At a rally in Nevada on Sunday, President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden. Trump said Biden would "listen to the scientists" on coronavirus. Business Insider reports that the president also claimed that Biden "wants to lock down" the entire country indefinitely. Trump has repeatedly sidelined or...
President Donald Trump has begun vowing never to return to certain states if he loses the election. After he floated leaving the country altogether, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden replied,..
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:47Published