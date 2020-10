Cough Keeps Melania Trump Off Campaign Trail Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Melania Trump's return to the campaign trail will have to wait. Her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said Tuesday that Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19 but has a lingering cough.Grisham says the first lady has... 👓 View full article