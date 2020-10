You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources San Francisco Becomes First Major California Urban Center To Move Into COVID-19 Reopening Yellow Tier



City officials announced Tuesday that San Francisco has been elevated to the yellow tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening scale, the first major California urban center to enter the minimal level of.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:46 Published 1 hour ago Moderna's CEO Says Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Might Get Approved In December



Moderna's timetable isn't far off from Pfizer's, which said last week it expects to seek authorization of emergency use of its vaccine by late November. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:25 Published 4 hours ago Newsom announced California's plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution



Earlier today Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state's plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 02:08 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this