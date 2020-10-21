Trump Criticizes '60 Minutes' Host Stahl, Threatens Interview Release

Wochit Tech - Published 9 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes 00:31 Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60...