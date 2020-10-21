Global  
 

Trump Criticizes '60 Minutes' Host Stahl, Threatens Interview Release

Newsmax Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that CBS reporter Lesley Stahl conducted a one-sided interview to air on "60 Minutes" this Sunday, calling it "faked and biased" and threatening to release a White House recording of it early. Trump initially posted a six-second video...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes

Trump Ends '60 Minutes' Interview After 45 minutes 00:31

 Donald Trump ended his interview for "60 Minutes" abruptly on Tuesday. He walked away after just 45 minutes of filming, according to CNN. Trump was supposed to return for a "walk and talk" with Vice President Mike Pence, but did not do so. The news broke shortly after Trump tweeted a video of '60...

