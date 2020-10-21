Global  
 

Barrett meets with senators ahead of committee vote on Supreme Court nomination

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is meeting with senators Wednesday, a day before the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on her nomination to the Supreme Court.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Amy Coney Barrett pushed to full senate

Amy Coney Barrett pushed to full senate 00:21

 The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination to the full senate. That sets up a final confirmation vote on Monday.

