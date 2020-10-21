|
Hawley predicts Democrat attempts to 'slow down the process' as Barrett confirmation set for Monday vote
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Sen. Josh Hawley said on Wednesday that he expects Democrats to try to delay the confirmation effort for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett "as long as they can" with a series of votes or other tactics both during her Judiciary Committee markup Thursday and on the floor of the Senate as Republicans aim for a Monday confirmation vote.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this