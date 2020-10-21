Hawley predicts Democrat attempts to 'slow down the process' as Barrett confirmation set for Monday vote Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Sen. Josh Hawley said on Wednesday that he expects Democrats to try to delay the confirmation effort for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett "as long as they can" with a series of votes or other tactics both during her Judiciary Committee markup Thursday and on the floor of the Senate as Republicans aim for a Monday confirmation vote.


