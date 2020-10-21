Global  
 

Trump: Debate Moderator Welker 'Very Unfair'

Newsmax Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued his attack on debate moderator Kristen Welker, calling her "very unfair" and saying he's facing a "stacked deck." Trump made the comments during an appearance on Fox News' "Fox & Friends." Welker, an NBC News...
