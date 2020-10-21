Global  
 

Mitt Romney says he didn't vote for Trump in 2020 election

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has already cast his ballot in the 2020 presidential election and did not vote for President Trump, his office confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.
 Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said on Wednesday that he did not cast a ballot for Trump. He was sharing a bit about his 2020 presidential election choice, according to Business Insider. Romney was a leading GOP presidential candidate in 2008 and served as the party's standard bearer in 2012. Romney was...

On Monday, Senator Mitt Romney revealed to CNN that he did not vote for Donald Trump’s re-election.

The Utah senator and former Massachusetts governor wouldn't say who he did vote for.

Republican U.S. Senators including Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, John Cornyn and Susan Collins on Wednesday blasted Tuesday night's presidential debate and denounced President Trump for not condemning..

 The Utah senator and 2012 GOP presidential nominee was the only Republican senator who voted to convict the president in his impeachment trial.
