Laptop connected to Hunter Biden linked to FBI money laundering probe

FOXNews.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The FBI’s subpoena of a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden came in connection with a money laundering investigation in late 2019, according to documents obtained by Fox News and verified by multiple federal law enforcement officials who reviewed them. 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Who Is Hunter Biden?

Who Is Hunter Biden? 00:37

 Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a laptop sent to the outlet by Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney. Hunter...

