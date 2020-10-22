|
|
|
Ingraham: Democrats hiding 'true agenda' from middle, working class by trotting out Biden cliches
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
President Trump, not Joe Biden, is the candidate who truly fights for the working class, Laura Ingraham argued Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
How Did Middle Class Biden Become A Multimillionaire
Business Insider reports that Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have a net worth of $9 million.
The Bidens build most of that wealth very recently.
How did "middle class" Joe Biden..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31Published
Tweets about this
|