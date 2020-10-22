Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The final Trump, Biden presidential debate: What to know

FOXNews.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The presidential debate on Thursday will give voters their final opportunity to compare President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden side-by-side during an event that represents an opportunity for Trump and a potential pitfall for Biden in a race that polls indicate Biden is leading significantly
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump?

Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump? 00:49

 After much ado about mutable microphones and plexiglass shields, President Donald Trump will face opponent Joe Biden on Thursday. CNN reports Trump needs to not just perform well at the presidential debate, he'll need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to swing the race his way. The president trails...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump, Biden Travel To Battleground Pennsylvania With 8 Days To Election Day [Video]

Trump, Biden Travel To Battleground Pennsylvania With 8 Days To Election Day

The presidential candidates are taking very different approaches on the campaign trail. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published
Biden Hammers Trump On Coronavirus Response [Video]

Biden Hammers Trump On Coronavirus Response

Biden Hammers Trump On Coronavirus Response

Credit: KADNPublished
Huge lines for early voting in New York [Video]

Huge lines for early voting in New York

New York continued to see huge lines outside polling stations as early voting continued on Monday 26 October.For the first time, the state is allowing people to vote early in a presidential election.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Ratings: Final Trump vs Biden Presidential Debate Falls From First

 Updated at 11:36 a.m. PT: The second (and final) Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden debate just crossed 55 million total viewers, with Fox News Channel leading the...
The Wrap

Final Trump-Biden debate: Key moments

Final Trump-Biden debate: Key moments Here are key moments from the final Trump-Biden presidential debate for the US 2020 election. ......
WorldNews

Morning News Brief

 U.S. officials say Iran is behind threatening election emails to voters. The final Trump-Biden presidential debate is hours away. And, Purdue Pharma reaches a...
NPR


Tweets about this

ArielBlocker

DrugDesigns As election day nears, what final dirty tricks could Trump turn to? ⁦@MuellerSheWrote⁩ ⁦@dailybeanspod⁩ https://t.co/I32TpKlbrj 3 minutes ago

ONowland

Tim O. Nowland 4 Takeaways From The Final Presidential Debate https://t.co/HuwRnRs4Vy via @Yahoo 4 minutes ago

rosasd54

Dianne Rosas RT @WSJ: In the final question of #Debates2020, President Trump and Joe Biden took very different approaches when asked what they would say… 7 minutes ago

KFYI

NewsTalk 550 KFYI President Trump, Joe Biden Clash In Final Presidential Debate https://t.co/r59qiA1Csd 9 minutes ago

britpop86

Candice Michele` RT @people: SNL: Alec Baldwin's Trump and Jim Carrey's Biden Go Head-to-Head for Final Presidential Debate​ https://t.co/lxEkLmRKmQ 10 minutes ago

linda_dinardo

Linda DiNardo RT @business: @linda_dinardo Is Trump hiding money in China? Does Biden want to raise "everybody's taxes"? We checked the facts behind th… 11 minutes ago

BelloChuseh

Chuseh Bello RT @kamlinks_: Donald Trump tops Joe Biden, wins final presidential debate #Debates2020 @realDonaldTrump 💯 https://t.co/JGKlAITUVK via @k… 11 minutes ago

Babyblair518

Nicole Blair RT @JudyWoodruff: "And Trump in 2016, understood rage was what people want. But it's over now. It's over now. People want decency, compassi… 18 minutes ago