The final Trump, Biden presidential debate: What to know
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () The presidential debate on Thursday will give voters their final opportunity to compare President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden side-by-side during an event that represents an opportunity for Trump and a potential pitfall for Biden in a race that polls indicate Biden is leading significantly
After much ado about mutable microphones and plexiglass shields, President Donald Trump will face opponent Joe Biden on Thursday. CNN reports Trump needs to not just perform well at the presidential debate, he'll need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to swing the race his way. The president trails...