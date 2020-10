You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Highlights from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate



The second and final presidential debate between President Donald Trump andDemocratic challenger Joe Biden was a much more civil affair than last month’swidely-panned first debate. With a mute button.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago Political Preview: Final Presidential Debate



CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich breaks down what to expect from the second and final presidential debate Thursday night. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:23 Published 1 week ago Previewing the Final Presidential Debate p1



What should we expect from the presidential debate? Rep. Jason Powell and Sen. Jack Johnson join Ben Hall to preview the final debate at Belmont University between former Vice Pres. Joe Biden and.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 21:24 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Unitatis, Aequalitatem et Justitia Listen to: Debate Preview: Microphone Changes In Place For Final Meeting - https://t.co/VR3mVANpIH 1 week ago Martin Burleson New story on NPR: Debate Preview: Microphone Changes In Place For Final Meeting https://t.co/ZagfDqTDgk 1 week ago