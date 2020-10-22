Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hunter Biden business associate's text messages indicate meeting with Joe Biden

FOXNews.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
EXCLUSIVE: Text messages obtained by Fox News show the CEO of a Jim and Hunter Biden joint venture with a Chinese energy firm discussing a meeting with Joe Biden in May 2017, despite past claims from the former vice president that he did not talk about his son's business dealings.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: What Biden Plans On Telling Trump If He Brings Up Hunter At the Debate

What Biden Plans On Telling Trump If He Brings Up Hunter At the Debate 01:19

 While Hunter Biden is not an official topic for the second presidential debate, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden knows there’s a possibility that his opponent, president Trump, may bring him up. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who Is Hunter Biden? [Video]

Who Is Hunter Biden?

Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Tom Cotton Is Building His 2024 Presidential Campaign [Video]

Tom Cotton Is Building His 2024 Presidential Campaign

On Monday, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas was spotted in New Hampshire. It was his second visit to campaign for down-ballot Republicans in a state worth two electoral votes. Democratic nominee..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:29Published
Intel Officials Say Russia Likely Behind Hunter Biden Smear [Video]

Intel Officials Say Russia Likely Behind Hunter Biden Smear

More than 50 former intelligence officials who served under presidents from both parties say the recent Hunter Biden smear campaign is likely a Russian disinformation operation.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this

judibarrosfore

JUDI FORE RT @johnrobertsFox: Statement from fame Lt. Tony Bobulinski - a business associate of Hunter Biden - obtained by ⁦@FoxNews⁩ https://t.co/mC… 1 second ago

jewelmsu

Jewel RT @charliekirk11: BREAKING: A business associate of Hunter Biden confirms emails showing Hunter Biden attempting to profit off his family… 11 seconds ago

stlteaparty

St. Louis Tea Party Hunter Biden business associate's text messages indicate meeting with Joe Biden | Fox News https://t.co/gJFKGW4SSO https://t.co/KFnEBFnWTQ 17 seconds ago

violettemontiel

Violette Montiel RT @DailyCaller: NEW: Emails show Hunter Biden business associate scrambled to open a bank account for Russian billionaire Elena Baturina s… 28 seconds ago

TLACUACHON4

TLACUACHON RT @darhar981: 1 😱Biden Associate Warned in a Text Message: ‘Don’t Mention Joe Biden Being Involved… Only When You Are Face to Face… They a… 49 seconds ago

rcadyn

rc RT @MikeEmanuelFox: #FoxNews - From May 19, 2017, business associate Rob Walker tells Tony Bobulinski about Hunter referring to Joe Biden a… 55 seconds ago