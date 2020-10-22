Global  
 

Debate Moderator Welker Under Pressure to Address Hunter Biden Emails

Newsmax Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Political and media pundits say NBC News correspondent Kristen Welker should address the Hunter Biden email saga head-on during Thursday's presidential debate, Fox News reports.Hunter Biden's former business partner on Thursday said emails that purportedly came from Biden's...
News video: What Biden Plans On Telling Trump If He Brings Up Hunter At the Debate

What Biden Plans On Telling Trump If He Brings Up Hunter At the Debate 01:19

 While Hunter Biden is not an official topic for the second presidential debate, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden knows there’s a possibility that his opponent, president Trump, may bring him up. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Lawmakers expect from the final presidential debate [Video]

Lawmakers expect from the final presidential debate

Lawmakers are expecting to hear a lot of talk about policy and hope for civility among the candidates.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:44Published
Who Is Hunter Biden? [Video]

Who Is Hunter Biden?

Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate [Video]

Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate

On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Trump to press Biden on Hunter Biden email stories if debate moderator doesn't, adviser says

 Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said on Monday that the president in Thursday's debate will bring up allegations that Democratic presidential nominee Joe...
FOXNews.com


