Trump, Biden clash over Hunter Biden business questions at final presidential debate

FOXNews.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden clashed over alleged foreign financial entanglements in the final presidential debate on Thursday, with Trump telling Biden "you owe an explanation to the American people" about son Hunter Biden's past business dealings as the former vice president empathetically denied anything "unethical" took place.
 The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will take place Thursday night.

