How the expected Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett before the election impacts the evangelical vote

CBS News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The Senate is expected to confirm judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the presidential election. Bonnie Kristian — contributing editor for "The Week" and a columnist for "Christianity Today" magazine — joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss how this will impact the evangelical vote.
