|
|
|
Japan, Britain sign free trade deal for post-Brexit era
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Japan and Britain signed a bilateral free trade deal Friday in the the first such major post-Brexit deal, reducing tariffs on Yorkshire lamb sold in Japan, as well…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|
Johnson calls halt to trade talks with Brussels
Boris Johnson has called a halt to talks with Brussels on a post-Brexit free trade agreement, warning Britain to prepare for a final no-deal break with the...
Belfast Telegraph
Tweets about this
|