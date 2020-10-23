Japan, Britain sign free trade deal for post-Brexit era

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Minister: ‘Fingers crossed’ we will get a Brexit deal



Home Office minister Kit Malthouse has talked up the chances of a trade deal with the EU, saying he was “hopeful”, but remained adamant that the UK “can function without a deal" in terms of.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:04 Published 1 day ago Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning



Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37 Published 4 days ago Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position



Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said further trade talks would be“meaningless” unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statementfollowing the conclusion of last week’s European.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Johnson calls halt to trade talks with Brussels Boris Johnson has called a halt to talks with Brussels on a post-Brexit free trade agreement, warning Britain to prepare for a final no-deal break with the...

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago





Tweets about this