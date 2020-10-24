|
|
|
Mary Trump On The President's Habit Of Insulting Others
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with author and President Trump's niece, Mary Trump, about his tendency to insult those with whom he disagrees.
|
|
|
Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
President Trump Visits Lansing 15:41
President Donald Trump spoke live in Lansing On Tuesday, October 27, just a week away from the 2020 election.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|