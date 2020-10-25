Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, tests positive for coronavirus

FOXNews.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office confirmed Saturday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
News video: Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Fort Wayne

Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Fort Wayne

 Hundreds of Hoosiers made there way to the Fort Wayne Aero Center Thursday afternoon, all to see Vice President Mike Pence.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Big Weekend Ahead For South Florida Voters [Video]

Big Weekend Ahead For South Florida Voters

Early voting in the Sunshine State kicked off to a record-breaking start this week and President Trump will join the millions of Floridians in early voting this weekend.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:09Published
Mike Pence Visits West Mifflin, Speaks For 45 Minutes [Video]

Mike Pence Visits West Mifflin, Speaks For 45 Minutes

Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in West Mifflin at the Allegheny County Airport.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:09Published
Vice President Pence appears at 'Make America Great Again' rally near Toledo [Video]

Vice President Pence appears at 'Make America Great Again' rally near Toledo

Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks at a "Make America Great Again!" rally in Swanton, outside Toledo, at 1 p.m. Friday.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Members of Pence’s Inner Circle Test Positive for Coronavirus

 Along with Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, another staff member and a Pence adviser have also tested positive, according to people briefed on...
NYTimes.com

Close aide to Vice-President Mike Pence tests positive to COVID-19

 Mike Pence will continue campaigning after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Age

Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has coronavirus

Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has coronavirus "Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health," said Devin O’Malley, Pence's spokesperson.
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this

k_shepjerd

kim shepjerd @dbongino @realDonaldTrump JUST IN: Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short, who was one of the most… https://t.co/EQjeMdP6zw 1 second ago

BoundarySeeker

Boundary Seeker 46/47🌵🦎 🐎🌊🌊🌊 RT @SethAbramson: America, there is *nothing* they won't hide from you/lie about. NYT (@maggieNYT): "Two people briefed on the matter sai… 3 seconds ago

Tawanda46

Tawanda RT @clairecmc: So Pence was in close contact with someone who tested positive today and he is going to campaign in NC tomorrow?!? What is w… 3 seconds ago

Amy_Siskind

Amy Siskind Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, as well as one of Pence’s c… https://t.co/JdshVyuypt 7 seconds ago

melissacarty

Melissa RT @DrEricDing: BREAKING: *2* of VP Pence’s aides, including Chief of Staff Marc Short has just tested positive for #COVID19. However, desp… 8 seconds ago

FluffySays

Kitty NotMyPresident RT @KrysiaW: “A spokesman says Vice President Mike Pence will continue with his aggressive campaign schedule after his chief of staff, Marc… 10 seconds ago

JustMizEllen

JustMizEllen RT @GreggHoush: Mike Pence’s inner circle are all testing positive. Tonight we found out his chief of staff Marc Short and senior political… 12 seconds ago

jtreneyan

Paul Chester RT @TheTNHoller: The head of the Coronavirus Task Force’s inner circle is now testing positive. (And Trump’s chief of staff tried to hide i… 12 seconds ago