|
|
|
Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, tests positive for coronavirus
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office confirmed Saturday night.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|
Members of Pence’s Inner Circle Test Positive for Coronavirus
Along with Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, another staff member and a Pence adviser have also tested positive, according to people briefed on...
NYTimes.com
|
Close aide to Vice-President Mike Pence tests positive to COVID-19
Mike Pence will continue campaigning after his chief of staff, Marc Short, tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Age
|
Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has coronavirus
"Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health," said Devin O’Malley, Pence's spokesperson.
Jerusalem Post
Tweets about this
|