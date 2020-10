AOC tells Jane Fonda it's OK to be Trump's 'public enemy No. 1': 'That's a good thing' Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Being attacked President Trump is a “badge of honor," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told actress Jane Fonda during an online interview last week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sarah Davies RT @Channel4News: "I will have to work very hard not to despair, to not go down a dark rabbit hole of depression". Jane Fonda tells @Mattf… 16 minutes ago AM @kathepburnz @ryderskravitz we could say same for you lot case in point our beloved nigel farage only has to be see… https://t.co/XrGiqp2wmF 44 minutes ago