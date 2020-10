Ken Ng Amy Coney Barrett's first case as Supreme Court justice could be one that decides presidential election | Fox News https://t.co/lHoIC9jItu 2 minutes ago Robert Dunn🚴🏽🎼🎧🎱🦅🎾 The election just reached critical mass With Amy Coney Barrett rammed into SCOTUS, first SCOTUS decision in the Wi… https://t.co/QdnsMXuCgf 2 minutes ago pauladrake I voted. RT @byKateSmith: NEW One of Amy Coney Barrett's first tasks as a Supreme Court justice will be deciding whether the court should take a ca… 3 minutes ago rocelle millare so amy coney barrett now holds a seat in the highest court of the land when she’s never tried a case before and she… https://t.co/L3kuLHrKVd 6 minutes ago Gus Vasquez RT @FoxNews: Amy Coney Barrett's first case as Supreme Court justice could decide who wins the White House https://t.co/PMsKWYeGei 15 minutes ago Jan Ward RT @PamelaGeller: U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether North Carolina will count mailed-in ballots after November 6: This will be Amy Coney… 22 minutes ago SassyFrass Amy Coney Barrett is on a trajectory to rocket into first place as most hated woman in America. If she opts not to… https://t.co/O4IWgnlDoJ 29 minutes ago