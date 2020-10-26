Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Senate Democrats speak all night on Senate floor as Barrett confirmation edges closer to Monday night vote

FOXNews.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Debate raged overnight on the Senate floor as Democrats protested the fact Republicans are moving ahead with the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, voting Sunday afternoon to limit debate on the judge, setting up a final confirmation vote on Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday 00:24

 The Republican-led Senate has voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Schatz: Barrett confirmation "the most rank hypocrisy I've ever seen" [Video]

Sen. Schatz: Barrett confirmation "the most rank hypocrisy I've ever seen"

U.S. Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii decried the expected confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, describing the rush to elevate her as "rank hypocrisy"..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published
Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation [Video]

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation

[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer to a final confirmation vote expected Monday on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, just over a week..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:40Published
Schumer slams GOP advancing Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process so close to election [Video]

Schumer slams GOP advancing Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process so close to election

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slams Republicans for advancing Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process so close to election day.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Hawley predicts Democrat attempts to 'slow down the process' as Barrett confirmation set for Monday vote

 Sen. Josh Hawley said on Wednesday that he expects Democrats to try to delay the confirmation effort for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett "as long as they...
FOXNews.com

US Senate panel votes to approve Trump court pick anyway

 The Republican-led US Senate Judiciary Committee approved US President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime US Supreme Court seat despite...
SBS Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Democrats to Boycott Barrett Vote, Senate GOP Pushes Ahead

Democrats to Boycott Barrett Vote, Senate GOP Pushes Ahead Senate Democrats are set to boycott voting on Supreme Courtnominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, but there is little they can...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this