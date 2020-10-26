Senate Democrats speak all night on Senate floor as Barrett confirmation edges closer to Monday night vote
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Debate raged overnight on the Senate floor as Democrats protested the fact Republicans are moving ahead with the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, voting Sunday afternoon to limit debate on the judge, setting up a final confirmation vote on Monday.
U.S. Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii decried the expected confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, describing the rush to elevate her as "rank hypocrisy"..
