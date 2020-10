Joyce Barmore 🌹 RT @RepDianaDeGette: Republicans will stop at NOTHING to repeal women's access to abortion. They just confirmed Judge Barrett to the Supr… 2 seconds ago Jacob Canny ⚔️🌽 RT @ACLU: The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia next week. This case could allow private agencies… 19 seconds ago Ette Angie Bluewave @ewarren As Mitch McConnell and all his little minions allow Barrett to become a Supreme Court Justice we will cont… https://t.co/DQP7EghbVD 21 seconds ago Lori Coleman Always remember - a Republican Senate will never allow a Democratic president to appoint a Supreme Court justice. T… https://t.co/O86vBHIohy 1 minute ago Pat 🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @WajahatAli: Republicans are playing with fire. They think Americans will allow another Bush v. Gore. Not going to happen. https://t.co… 1 minute ago Sojourners “Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a dissenting opinion that the court's decision ‘will disenfranchise large numbers of… https://t.co/6Np1fW7W7E 2 minutes ago John Reichard RT @larry_levitt: It is not certain that a more conservative Supreme Court will strike down the ACA, but it sure is more likely. Presiden… 2 minutes ago Michael Feldman 🇺🇸🇺🇸💙 @cccap couldn't agree more. And while the governor of Texas prepares to bring out troops, and The Supreme court wil… https://t.co/44toylt1pr 4 minutes ago